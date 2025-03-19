About 80000 documents on the assassination of John F. Kennedy released by the Trump administration

The youngest, 35th president of the United States, John Fitzgerald Kennedy. Photo: Wikimedia

The Trump administration has released thousands of records related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, which it claims were previously classified. Although 13,000 pages of documents were made public during Joe Biden's presidency, the Trump administration claims to have made 80,000 pages of previously classified documents available to the public.

This was reported by CNN.

What can be found in declassified documents

The documents have already been posted on the website of the National Archives. However, many of the documents that were released on Tuesday had previously been redacted.

CNN emphasizes that it may take some time before researchers who have studied the JFK assassination can view the recently published 1123 documents, which were identified only by numbers and without descriptions.

Secret documents about the assassination of John F. Kennedy that have been made public. Photo: Reuters

Tom Samoluk, who was deputy director of the Kennedy Assassination Records Review Board in the 1990s, said that the published files are unlikely to contain anything sensational or that was not already known. At least that's what he concluded from the newly published pages he's already reviewed.

From what he has checked, there is nothing that could change the current conclusion about the Kennedy assassination: that a lone gunman, Lee Harvey Oswald, was responsible for his death.

"If there had been anything that cut to the core of the assassination, the Review Board would have released it in the mid-’90s," he told CNN.

Larry Sabato, a political scientist at the University of Virginia who wrote the book "Kennedy's Half Century: The Presidency, the Assassination, and the Lasting Legacy of John F. Kennedy", warned that the public may be disappointed by the lack of sensationalism.

On the other hand, Tom Samoluk noted that he had not seen all the records that could potentially be published. For example, last month, the FBI said it had discovered about 2,400 new records related to the JFK assassination during a search for new documents under Trump's executive order.

There may be other records in other institutions that have not been made public either, Samoluk said, and this would form a new group of documents that his commission has not seen before.

Samoluk noted that there may still be interesting things in the records that will help fill in gaps in existing knowledge, including information from the CIA related to Oswald's movements in the run-up to the assassination on November 22, 1963.

In 2023, the National Archives completed the review of classified documents related to the assassination of US President John F. Kennedy, and 99% of the records were made public.

Earlier, the Yemen's Houthis announced an attack on the US aircraft carrier Harry Truman in the Red Sea. It is reported that 18 ballistic missiles were used for the strike.

The Palestinian militant group Hamas accused the United States of being responsible for the deaths of hundreds of civilians in Gaza.