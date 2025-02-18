Our social media:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main arrow News of the day arrow Trump announces elimination of al-Qaeda leader in Syria arrow

Trump announces elimination of al-Qaeda leader in Syria

18 February 2025 14:12
Yevheniia Briukhovetska - editor
U.S. eliminates al-Qaeda leader in Syria — Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Yevheniia Briukhovetska - editor

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the liquidation of an alleged "terrorist leader" in Syria. According to the President of the United States, he collaborated with al-Qaeda throughout the region.

Trump wrote about this on Truth Social.

Killing of al-Qaeda leader

According to Trump, U.S. forces conducted a precision airstrike this weekend against the leader of al-Qaeda in Syria, and the group's terrorists were active throughout the region.

"Congratulations to CENTCOM Commander Gen. Michael Kurilla, and the US warfighters who dealt Justice to another Jihadi threatening America and our allies and partners," the U.S. president said.

null
Screenshot of Trump's post

Earlier, after having a phone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Trump claims Putin wants to end the war.

As a reminder, Donald Trump has announced that the United States will increase the supply of military equipment to India, including future deliveries of F-35 fighter jets.

USA terrorists Syria Al-Qaeda liquidation
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement