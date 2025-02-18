U.S. eliminates al-Qaeda leader in Syria — Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the liquidation of an alleged "terrorist leader" in Syria. According to the President of the United States, he collaborated with al-Qaeda throughout the region.

Trump wrote about this on Truth Social.

Killing of al-Qaeda leader

According to Trump, U.S. forces conducted a precision airstrike this weekend against the leader of al-Qaeda in Syria, and the group's terrorists were active throughout the region.

"Congratulations to CENTCOM Commander Gen. Michael Kurilla, and the US warfighters who dealt Justice to another Jihadi threatening America and our allies and partners," the U.S. president said.

Screenshot of Trump's post

