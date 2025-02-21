Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump said he had "very good talks" with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He added that his conversations with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky were "not such good".

Trump said this at bipartisan governors group meeting on Friday, February 21.

Trump on Zelensky and Putin

"I've had very good talks with Putin. I didn't have such good talks with Ukraine, they don't have any cards, but they play it tough," Trump concluded.

It is worth recalling that Russia is known for its empty statements, which Trump probably believes. In this regard, he does not want to accept statements from Zelensky that are more in line with the real state of affairs.

To recap, the United Nations criticized Donald Trump's statement about the "illegitimacy" of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The organization considers him to be the legitimate head of state, which is true according to the Constitution.

In addition, the United States opposes calling Russia an "aggressor" in the G7 statement on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.