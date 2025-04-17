Trump canceled Pentagon secret briefing because didn't want Musk to participate

Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Photo: Russian media

After a month of intrigue surrounding the closed-door Pentagon meeting and Elon Musk's presence at it, some details began to emerge. It turned out that Trump himself canceled the briefing to prevent Musk from attending.

The details of the scandal are reported by Axios.

Why Trump didn't want to let Musk into the Pentagon

It turned out that Trump did not like Musk's planned presence at the Pentagon meeting, which was supposed to be dedicated to China. The briefing could have discussed plans for military action in the event of a conflict between the two countries. Trump ordered his subordinates to cancel the meeting.

The scandal quickly spread through the media via sources in the administration. Trump and Musk tried to deny the rumors, and US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth found those responsible for the leaks and fired them.

Despite the fact that the US president maintains a positive attitude toward Elon Musk, there are certain limitations, Axios sources say. A senior Trump administration official said on condition of anonymity that Musk has significant business in China and has close ties with Chinese partners. Therefore, participation in such a briefing would be inappropriate.

