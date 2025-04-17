US operation in Yemen — Americans conducted powerful airstrikes on Houthi targets

The aftermath of the shelling. Illustrative photo: Reuters

The US military carried out large-scale strikes on the Houthi-controlled capital of Yemen, Sanaa, as well as several other areas. The attacks took place on April 16.

The Times of Israel reported it.

Strike on Houthi targets

According to media reports, at least 14 powerful explosions were heard in the capital's Al-Hafa area alone.

No official confirmation has yet been received from the Pentagon, but the US Central Command (CENTCOM) has released photos and videos from the aircraft carrier with the caption "24...7..."

Houthi-controlled Yemeni media stated that the attacks took place on April 16. They directly blamed the United States for them. According to the Al-Masirah TV channel, the strikes were carried out in the Al-Sabin district of Sana'a, as well as in the Hazm area of Jawf province.

Everything we know about the situation in Yemen

The Houthi armed group, supported by Iran, is actively opposing the United States, Israel, and Western powers, calling itself part of the so-called "axis of resistance". As of today, they control a large part of northern and western Yemen.

Since last autumn, the Houthis have been regularly firing at civilian vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden using missiles and drones. In this way, they express support for Palestine in the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

In response, starting on March 15, the United States launched the targeted military campaign against Houthi targets. The goal, according to US officials, is to protect international shipping and stability in the region.

The confrontation escalated after the Houthis attacked the USS Harry S Truman aircraft carrier. In response, the United States launched a series of more intense bombings aimed at the group's military infrastructure.