Trump says he will talk to Putin on Tuesday about the ceasefire in Ukraine — Reuters

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

This was reported by Reuters on Monday, March 17.

Trump will talk to Putin

US President Donald Trump says he plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday to discuss ending the war in Ukraine after positive talks between US and Russian officials in Moscow.

"I'll be speaking to President Putin on Tuesday. A lot of work's been done over the weekend," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One during a late flight to Washington from Florida. The US leader added that he wants to see if a full-scale war in Ukraine can be ended.

"We want to see if we can bring that war to an end. Maybe we can, maybe we can't, but I think we have a very good chance," Trump stressed.

According to the newspaper, Trump is trying to enlist Putin's support for the 30-day ceasefire proposal that Ukraine accepted last week. After all, "both sides continued trading heavy aerial strikes through the weekend".

When asked what concessions were being considered in the ceasefire talks, Trump said: "We'll be talking about land. We'll be talking about power plants".

"I think we have a lot of it already discussed very much by both sides, Ukraine and Russia. We're already talking about that, dividing up certain assets," said the President of the United States.

Trump also noted that a lot of work had been done on this issue over the weekend, which the president spent in Florida, where he has a residence.

Earlier, Ukrainian Helsinki Human Rights Union, announced the number of war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine.

