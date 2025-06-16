Trump intensifies migrant deportations in big cities

The President of the United States, Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has ordered the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency to expand the deportation of migrants. It's about the biggest cities, including New York and Chicago.

Bloomberg wrote about it.

Deportation of migrants in the United States

Yes, Trump has instructed federal officials to step up efforts to deport migrants in major cities across the United States, despite protests and legal challenges. At the same time, his administration is seeking to mitigate the impact of harsh measures on key sectors of the United States workforce.

"ICE Officers are herewith ordered, by notice of this TRUTH, to do all in their power to achieve the very important goal of delivering the single largest Mass Deportation Program in History", — the President of the United States wrote on the social networks.

In particular, this will affect major cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York. Trump previously acknowledged that the deportation program had affected rural communities, which had been severely affected by the loss of workers.

At that time, he stated that he would develop policy changes that would cover agricultural and hotel workers. In early June, the United States workforce declined, in part due to the largest decline in foreign workers since 2020.

It should be noted that protests against Trump took place in Los Angeles and a number of other American cities over the weekend.

As a reminder, the U.S. Appeals Court allowed Trump to temporarily continue deploying troops in Los Angeles, despite the previous district court ruling that such actions were illegal.

Earlier, it was reported that Los Angeles had imposed the curfew in the city center because of mass protests against the immigration policy of the President of the United States, Donald Trump.