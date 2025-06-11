Los Angeles is under curfew following mass protests

California National Guard and law enforcement officers in downtown Los Angeles. Photo: The New York Times

Los Angeles has imposed the curfew in the city center. The reason for this decision was massive riots caused by protests against the immigration policy of the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

It was reported by CBS News.

Advertisement

Curfew in Los Angeles

The restrictions came into effect on 10 June at 20:00 local time and will remain in place throughout the night. The curfew covers an area of about 2.6 square kilometers in the city center.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass stated that dozens of infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of the protests, and at least 23 retail outlets were looted. In this regard, the city authorities have stepped up security measures.

"If you do not live or work in downtown L.A., avoid the area. Law enforcement will arrest individuals who break the curfew and you will be prosecuted," Bass said.

Nine metro stations in the central part of the city, which is subject to the curfew, were also closed.

Earlier, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, stated that Los Angeles had been "invaded and occupied" by illegal migrants and criminals and promised to take tough measures.

Also, during the protests, the journalist from Australia was shot with a rubber bullet.