Australian journalist shot Live on TV in Los Angeles

Journalist Lauren Tomasi. Photo: screenshot

While covering the protests in the center of Los Angeles, Lauren Tomasi, the reporter of the Australian TV channel 9News, was shot with a rubber bullet. According to her, the shot was fired by the police officer at close range while she was conducting the live broadcast, covering the situation near the city's detention center.

It was reported by 9News.

Police shoot at reporters with rubber bullets

The incident took place during mass protests that swept the second most populous city in the United States after the arrests of people suspected of illegal migration. At that time, Thomasi was just finishing her live broadcast to Australia when one of the police officers suddenly pointed his gun and shot at her. The bullet hit her in the leg — the journalist screamed in pain, and the broadcast was interrupted.

According to Tomasi herself, she was not seriously injured. At the time of the incident, she and her cameraman were among the crowd of protesters, accompanied by the sounds of explosions and gunshots.

"They've told people to get out of this area, and protesters have been refusing. I can see police here are firing rubber bullets at these protesters," the journalist said.

In the statement, the channel emphasized that Lauren Tomasi and the cameraman were safe and continuing their work.

Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young reacted to the incident. She urged the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, to immediately raise the incident with the President of the United States, Donald Trump, calling it "shocking and unacceptable". According to her, freedom of the press is a fundamental element of any democracy.

The photographer was also shot in Los Angeles

In addition, according to The Times, another victim was British photographer Nick Stern, who was hit in the thigh by a rubber bullet. He was hospitalised in Long Beach with bleeding.

As a reminder, protests continue in Los Angeles. People came out to rallies because of the actions of the ICE migration service, which detains 2,000 people every day. It is known that the President of the United States, Donald Trump, sent the military to the rally.