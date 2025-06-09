The President of the United States Donald Trump. Photo: Anna Moneymaker

Los Angeles has been "invaded and occupied" by illegal migrants and criminals. Aggressive rioters are attacking federal agents.

It was stated by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, on Truth Social on Monday, June 9.

Advertisement

Protests in Los Angeles

Trump stated that Los Angeles has become a lawless hotbed, dominated by "illegal immigrants, criminals and aggressive rioters" who allegedly attack federal agents involved in deportation operations.

"Now violent, insurrectionist mobs are swarming and attacking our Federal Agents to try and stop our deportation operations — But these lawless riots only strengthen our resolve," the President of the United States wrote.

The White House chief added that he had ordered Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General Pam Bondi to organize the joint operation aimed at "liberating Los Angeles from illegal elements."

The President also did not rule out the possibility of involving the army, referring to the Law on Insurrection, the mechanism that allows troops to be deployed to restore order in the event of mass disorder or a crisis that has gone beyond the control of civilian authorities.

"Order will be restored, the Illegals will be expelled, and Los Angeles will be set free," Trump emphasized.

As a reminder, Donald Trump was impressed by the Special Security Operation of the Security Service of Ukraine called "Spiderweb".

Also, in response to the escalation of the situation in Los Angeles, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, decided to send 2,000 National Guard soldiers to the city. Local authorities criticised this move.