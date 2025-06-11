Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Підтримати ЗСУ
Protests break out in second major US city — photo report

11 June 2025 15:00
Uliana Boichuk - journalist (USA)
Uliana Boichuk
journalist (USA)
Anti-ICE protests in the Washington DC — people took to the streets
Protests in Washington, DC. Photo: Novyny.LIVE / Uliana Boichuk
A protest against the activities of ICE and the immigration policies of President Donald Trump's administration took place in a Washington, D.C., district where many Latin American community members live.

Novyny.LIVE journalist Uliana Boichuk reported from the scene.

Protests in Washington, DC

About 100 people took part in the rally. The protesters took to the streets to express their disagreement with the deportations, which they say are being carried out in violation of legal procedures.

Protests in Washington, DC
People with posters. Photo: Novyny.LIVE / Uliana Boichuk

The protesters emphasized that they were protesting in defense of people they believe were expelled from the country illegally. They announced their intention to hold weekly demonstrations until the immigration policy changes.

Protests in Washington, DC
The men came out to protest. Photo: Novyny.LIVE / Uliana Boichuk
Protests in Washington, DC
People protest against ICE in Washington, DC. Photo: Novyny.LIVE / Uliana Boichuk
Protests in Washington, DC
People crowd the square in Washington during a protest. Photo: Novyny.LIVE / Uliana Boichuk

Earlier, it was reported that Los Angeles has imposed the curfew in the city center because of mass protests against the immigration policy of the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

