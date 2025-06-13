Judge rules for Trump in showdown with California Gov.

The police officer is detaining the woman during the protest in Los Angeles. Photo: REUTERS/Leah Millis

The U.S. Appeals Court has allowed President Donald Trump to temporarily continue deploying the National Guard in Los Angeles, despite the district court's previous ruling that such actions were illegal. The decision by the 9th Circuit Appeals Court, handed down on June 12, suspended the ruling of the San Francisco judge who demanded that control of the Guard be returned to California Governor Gavin Newsom.

It is stated in the article by Reuters.

Although the appeal decision is not final, it allows the president to retain command of military forces in the city pending further consideration of the case.

It should be noted that National Guard troops were deployed to Los Angeles after protests broke out there over tighter immigration controls and large-scale ICE raids.

President Trump responded to these events by deploying National Guard troops and announcing the arrival of 700 Marines to support the forces on the ground. Currently, troops are guarding the centre where the demonstrations are taking place and accompanying ICE officers.

Trump is being criticised for overstepping his authority and putting pressure on migrants.

In his 36-page ruling, District Judge Charles Breyer emphasized that the presence of the military only exacerbates tensions with protesters and deprives the state of California of the opportunity to use the Guard in other areas. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass agreed with him, calling for an end to the raids and expressing concern about the economic consequences, as immigrants are afraid to leave their homes.

In addition, a clash occurred during a press conference on security issues: Democratic Senator Alex Padilla was detained by federal agents, who used physical force right in the hall. The incident further exacerbated political tensions surrounding Trump's actions, who is criticised for excessive use of presidential powers and attempts to subjugate the military to domestic goals.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that Americans are divided in their opinions: 48% support the use of the army to restore order in the event of violence, while 41% are against it. The Appeals Court has not yet put an end to this issue, as the final decision is still pending.

As a reminder, a few days ago, protests by migrants broke out in another United States city. The protest took place in a densely populated migrant neighborhood.