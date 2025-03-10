Trump does not rule out that the US government could be shut down because of Democrats

The leader of the United States Donald Trump. Photo: Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, stated that the government shutdown "might happen". He noted that if it happens, it will be the fault of the Democrats.

CNN reported it.

Trump on the possible government shutdown

The President of the United States told reporters that he believes the proposed temporary bill on public funding will eventually be approved.

"The Democrats want that. They want to destroy the country. So, I can’t tell you, but it could happen. It shouldn’t have happened, and it probably won’t. I think the CR is going to get passed. We’ll see. But it could happen, you never know," Trump stated to reporters on Sunday.

It is expected that the Republican-led House of Representatives will vote on the Trump-endorsed continuing resolution on Tuesday, as government funding is set to run out by the end of the week.

The measure keeps the government funded until September 30 and is intended to buy time for Trump and the leaders of the Republican Party to get key items on the President’s agenda through Congress this summer.

"The House and Senate have put together, under the circumstances, a very good funding Bill ("CR")! All Republicans should vote (Please!) YES next week," Trump posted on his social network Truth Social.

