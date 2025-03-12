Donald Trump announces an important event and sets a date

Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

The leader of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has announced a "very big day". He named April 2nd as the date.

Donald Trump said this in the Oval Office on Wednesday, March 12, Clash Report writes.

An important date

"April 2 will be a very big day," Trump said.

The details of his words are currently unknown.

Trump:



April 2 will be a very big day. — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 12, 2025

Earlier, it was reported that after the talks between the United States and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia, Donald Trump stated that he hoped that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would agree to a ceasefire. He is planning a meeting with the representatives of the Russian Federation.

As a reminder, following the talks in Saudi Arabia, the United States decided to cancel the pause in intelligence sharing and resume security assistance to Ukraine.