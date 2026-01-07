The US seized the Russian tanker Marinera — the crew will stand trial in the court

The Marinera tanker (Bella-1). Photo: Reuters

The United States has officially confirmed the detention of the Russian tanker Marinera, formerly known as Bella-1, for violating sanctions against Venezuela. The ship's crew will be brought to the United States for trial on charges of violating American legislation.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced this on Wednesday, January 7.

The Marinera's crew will be tried in the United States for violating American legislation

As Leavitt announced, the ship was detained in the North Atlantic after a lengthy surveillance period, pursuant to an order from a U.S. federal court. Leavitt emphasized that the tanker was transporting oil in violation of American sanctions.

"The vessel was detained in the North Atlantic today under a U.S. federal court order following surveillance. It is a Venezuelan shadow fleet ship that was transporting oil in violation of sanctions. The United States will not tolerate this under this president," she said.

Levitt announced that the tanker would be seized, and the crew members would be brought to the United States. There, they will be held accountable for violating American laws and sanctions.

On January 7, U.S. special forces seized a tanker flying the Russian flag that was transporting oil from Venezuela despite sanctions. The ship was intercepted in the North Atlantic.

It was also reported that Venezuela would deliver 50 million barrels of sanctioned oil to the U.S.