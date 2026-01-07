US will receive up to 50 Million barrels of Venezuelan oil, Trump announces

Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump announced that the United States will import oil from Venezuela despite sanctions. The estimated volume is between 30 and 50 million barrels.

He made this announcement on the social media platform Truth Social.

Sanctioned Venezuelan oil for the US

"I am pleased to announce that the Interim Authorities in Venezuela will be turning over between 30 and 50 MILLION Barrels of High Quality, Sanctioned Oil, to the United States of America," Trump said.

He said that the oil will be sold at market price and that he will control the money. He explained that this is necessary to ensure the funds benefit Venezuela and the United States.

"I have asked Energy Secretary Chris Wright to execute this plan, immediately. It will be taken by storage ships, and brought directly to unloading docks in the United States," Trump added.

Trump's post. Photo: screenshot

