Zelensky signs declaration for multinational forces in Ukraine

Zelensky signs declaration for multinational forces in Ukraine

Publication time 6 January 2026 22:02
Ukraine, France, and UK sign declaration on multinational forces deployment
Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Screenshot from video

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a declaration of intent regarding the future deployment of multinational forces in Ukraine alongside French leader Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The document envisions a key role for Europe, along with active participation from the United States.

Clash Report covered the signing on Tuesday, January 6, following the official announcement.

Ukraine, France, and the UK signed a declaration on the deployment of multinational forces

The project statement notes that an effective mechanism for monitoring compliance with the ceasefire will be established once it is achieved.

"There will be a continuous, reliable ceasefire monitoring system. This will be led by the US with international participation," the draft statement said.

According to the declaration, the planned deployment of multinational forces in Ukraine after the cessation of hostilities will include security functions in the air, at sea, and on land. They will also contribute to rebuilding the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a process in which European countries will play a key role.

The United States will contribute to these forces by providing critical capabilities, such as intelligence and logistics. Washington has also pledged to support the multinational forces in the event of a Russian attack.

The document includes a commitment to supporting Ukraine in the event of a future Russian armed attack with the aim of restoring peace, which is intended to provide the country with additional long-term security guarantees.

Read more:

Mariia Korobova - editor
Author
Mariia Korobova
