Ukraine, France, and UK sign declaration on multinational forces deployment

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a declaration of intent regarding the future deployment of multinational forces in Ukraine alongside French leader Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The document envisions a key role for Europe, along with active participation from the United States.

NOW: Zelensky, Macron and Starmer sign declaration of intent on future multinational force deployment in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/E57z2yRp6B — Clash Report (@clashreport) January 6, 2026

The project statement notes that an effective mechanism for monitoring compliance with the ceasefire will be established once it is achieved.

"There will be a continuous, reliable ceasefire monitoring system. This will be led by the US with international participation," the draft statement said.

According to the declaration, the planned deployment of multinational forces in Ukraine after the cessation of hostilities will include security functions in the air, at sea, and on land. They will also contribute to rebuilding the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a process in which European countries will play a key role.

The United States will contribute to these forces by providing critical capabilities, such as intelligence and logistics. Washington has also pledged to support the multinational forces in the event of a Russian attack.

The document includes a commitment to supporting Ukraine in the event of a future Russian armed attack with the aim of restoring peace, which is intended to provide the country with additional long-term security guarantees.

