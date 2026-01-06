Draft plan assigns US major role in Ukraine ceasefire efforts

Coalition of the Willing meeting in Paris. Photo: Reuters

The United States could play a pivotal role in facilitating a potential ceasefire in Ukraine. This would entail providing intelligence and logistical support and participating in security control mechanisms.

According to Suspilne, these provisions are included in the draft communiqué of the Coalition of the Willing meeting in Paris.

A draft communiqué from the Paris Coalition of the Willing meeting

The draft security guarantees for Ukraine state that participating countries have conducted coordinated military planning for comprehensive security measures after the cessation of hostilities.

"We conducted coordinated military planning to establish security measures in the air, at sea, and on land, as well as to rebuild the Armed Forces of Ukraine. These security measures must be strictly implemented at Ukraine's request after a reliable ceasefire is established," the draft reads.

The document emphasizes that European states will oversee the implementation of security measures with the active participation of non-European coalition members, including the United States. A separate section of the document is dedicated to monitoring compliance with the ceasefire regime. It provides for the creation of a special monitoring and verification mechanism led by the United States.

Participation in this mechanism is mandatory. A system of continuous and reliable monitoring of the ceasefire will be established. The United States will lead this effort with the participation of the international community, including members of the Coalition of the Willing," the text reads.

Additionally, the document states that representatives from the "Coalition of the Willing" will participate in the special commission that will review potential ceasefire violations.

The coalition will also be represented in the commission that will review the violations, determine responsibility, and establish measures to address the situation.

Please note that this is an early draft of the communiqué, and its provisions may be modified or clarified based on the outcome of the negotiations.

