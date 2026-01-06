Coalition of the Willing will discuss the situation regarding Greenland and the U.S.

Donald Tusk. Photo: Reuters

At the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting in Paris, participants plan to discuss Ukraine and avoid the topic of Greenland. However, the topic will be discussed during the leaders' meeting.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced this before flying to Paris.

The U.S.'s intentions regarding Greenland may be discussed in Paris

According to Politico, citing European diplomats, European officials believe mentioning Greenland at the January 6 "Coalition of the Willing" meeting could anger the U.S. Many participants want to avoid the topic to prevent disrupting the peace negotiation process in Ukraine.

According to the publication, the threat of U.S. President Donald Trump's annexation of Greenland will loom over the meeting of approximately 40 EU leaders and high-ranking officials. An Élysée Palace representative emphasized that the goal of the summit is to align Ukraine, Europe, and the United States on ways to end the war in Ukraine. The representative added that Washington's participation in this process is crucial.

An EU representative noted that shifting the focus to Greenland "risks provoking Trump's anger." This is precisely why Greenland was not mentioned at all during the Élysée Palace press briefing before the event, despite the presence of Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Meanwhile, according to Tusk, this is an "unpredictable and unplanned topic" that evokes strong emotions in Europe. He emphasized that Poland's position on this issue is clear.

"No NATO member should attack or threaten another NATO member. It would be foolish for conflicts or aggressive actions to arise within the alliance," Tusk said.

He emphasized that European solidarity and respect for the territorial integrity of European states are fundamental values, and that Denmark "can count on the solidarity of all Europe."

At the same time, the Polish prime minister warned against actions that could undermine transatlantic unity.

"We very much want all potential disputes or discussions to be resolved through friendly dialogue between NATO members," Tusk said.

