US and Denmark consider having talks on Greenland — Media

Danish President Mette Frederiksen and US President Donald Trump. Illustrative photo: The White House

The United States and Denmark will hold talks amid growing US interest in Greenland. The meeting between the representatives of the countries is scheduled for this week.

This was reported by the Financial Times.

Denmark's negotiations with the United States

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet this week. The talks will be the first high-level meeting since Trump's inauguration as US president.

The article notes that the conversation will take place during a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, which begins on April 3.

At the same time, officials believe that the event may be canceled due to tense relations between the United States and Denmark. In turn, the State Department did not confirm the meeting, but clarified that Rubio will be in Brussels on these dates. He will participate in a ministerial meeting to discuss NATO security priorities, including increased investment in defense and peace in Ukraine.

The newspaper writes that the need for talks between the countries has arisen amid rising tensions over US interest in taking control of the Danish-controlled island of Greenland.

"We need Greenland for national security and even international security," Trump said once.

As a reminder, the new PM of Greenland, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, responded to the statements of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, about the possible acquisition or annexation of Greenland.

