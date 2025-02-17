Vice President of the United States J.D. Vance. Photo: REUTERS/Leah MillisMedia: US wants to send military from two countries to Ukraine

The United States wants to send troops to Ukraine, not only from Europe, but from China and Brazil.

This was reported by The Economist.

Sending troops to Ukraine

According to the newspaper, U.S. officials are proposing the concept of a peacekeeping mission that could include not only European countries, but also Brazil or China.

Such troops could be deployed along a potential cease-fire line to serve as a buffer zone.

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance is reported to have expressed the opinion that the European contingent alone would not be effective enough to deter Russia from new possible attacks.

The newspaper writes that peacekeepers from Brazil or China could complement the contingent from European countries, including France.

At the same time, the Russian occupiers are against any deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine. The journalists note that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump will have to force the Russian dictator to make concessions.

