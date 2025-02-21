The European Parliament meeting. Photo: RAR

The President of the United States Donald Trump gave Europe three weeks to "agree on the terms of Ukraine’s surrender to Russia". America is threatening to withdraw its troops from Europe.

It was reported by the member of the European Parliament Mika Aaltola on Twitter.

Trump’s ultimatum for Europe

According to the representative of Finland, Mika Aaltola of the European People’s Party, the United States gave Europe three weeks to agree on "the terms of Ukraine’s surrender". The official added that if they do not, America will withdraw from Europe.

"Trump is prioritizing Russia’s security concerns now and in the future. Let them own their mess. We have three weeks to grow up," Aaltola wrote.

As a reminder, the UN has confirmed the legitimacy of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. This is due to the recent statements by the President of the United States Donald Trump about the illegitimacy of Zelensky and that he is a "Dictator without Elections".

In addition, the ex-advisor to the President of the United States spoke about the plan for Ukraine. According to him, such a "peace plan" resembles surrender.