Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Psychology
Technology
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Spain to deliver 40 deficit missiles to Ukraine — Zelensky

Spain to deliver 40 deficit missiles to Ukraine — Zelensky

Ua en ru
Publication time 18 November 2025 22:30
Updated 22:34
Spain sends Ukraine 40 IRIS‑T missiles in new military aid package
Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: still from the video

On Tuesday, November 18, Spain agreed to provide Ukraine with a new package of military aid, which includes 40 missiles for the IRIS‑T air defense system.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this during a press briefing.

Advertisement

Military aid from Spain

The Ukrainian leader noted that such ammunition is currently in extremely short supply on the global market.

"Spain consistently implements our bilateral security agreement, which ensures confidence in annual support: €1 billion each year. I am grateful for Spain’s willingness to contribute €100 million to the PURL initiative – a program that allows us to purchase air defense missiles for our protection," Zelensky wrote on X.

The President also added that Ukraine is ready for joint production of high‑precision weaponry.

"This can significantly strengthen us. It’s Spanish-made, absolutely unique, and we will try to make full use of it in real wartime conditions," he said.

Read more:

Ukraine confirms ATACMS strike on Russian military sites

Poland prepares for Russian threat, calls current moment pre-war

Volodymyr Zelensky war military aid Spain war in Ukraine
Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information