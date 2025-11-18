Spain sends Ukraine 40 IRIS‑T missiles in new military aid package

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: still from the video

On Tuesday, November 18, Spain agreed to provide Ukraine with a new package of military aid, which includes 40 missiles for the IRIS‑T air defense system.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this during a press briefing.

Military aid from Spain

The Ukrainian leader noted that such ammunition is currently in extremely short supply on the global market.

"Spain consistently implements our bilateral security agreement, which ensures confidence in annual support: €1 billion each year. I am grateful for Spain’s willingness to contribute €100 million to the PURL initiative – a program that allows us to purchase air defense missiles for our protection," Zelensky wrote on X.

The President also added that Ukraine is ready for joint production of high‑precision weaponry.

"This can significantly strengthen us. It’s Spanish-made, absolutely unique, and we will try to make full use of it in real wartime conditions," he said.

