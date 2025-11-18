Zelensky awards Sister María Lucía Caram during visit with King Felipe VI in Spain

Volodymyr Zelensky and His Majesty King Felipe VI. Photo: X/ZelenskyyUa

During his official visit to Spain, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with King Felipe VI. The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, as well as defense cooperation, humanitarian aid, and future cooperation between the two countries.

The Ukrainian president Zelensky announced this on X on Tuesday, November 18.

Advertisement

Volodymyr Zelensky and His Majesty King Felipe VI. Photo: X/ZelenskyyUa

Volodymyr Zelensky and His Majesty King Felipe VI met in Spain

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with His Majesty King Felipe VI of Spain during his official visit to Madrid. The president thanked Spain for its steadfast position and support for the Ukrainian people in their fight against Russian aggression. According to Zelensky, cooperation between the two countries has grown even stronger during the war.

"I am grateful to Spain for its sincere support of Ukraine in our fight against Russian aggression. We value all the assistance provided," Zelensky wrote.

While in Madrid, the president presented Sister María Lucía Caram Padilla, director of the Santa Clara Monastery Foundation, with the Order of Princess Olga, 3rd class. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, she has visited Ukraine more than 40 times, delivering humanitarian aid, medicines, equipment, and support for wounded soldiers.

Sister María Lucía Caram Padilla, Director of the Santa Clara Convent Foundation, has visited Ukraine more than 40 times since the very beginning of Russia’s aggression. Each time, she brings prayer, support for our wounded warriors, and humanitarian aid for our people. Thanks to… pic.twitter.com/IsiUJXmWa6 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 18, 2025

Thanks to her foundation, Ukraine received transportation, generators, surgical equipment, a mobile hospital, and ambulances. President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Sister María Lucía for her dedication and solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

He emphasized that Ukraine is grateful to everyone who has supported Ukrainians during this difficult time, including spiritual leaders, politicians, and volunteers.

Read more:

Ukrainian army could help guard Europe's borders after victory

10-year defense deal — Zelensky summarizes talks with Macron