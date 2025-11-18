Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Psychology
Technology
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Unbreakable partnership — Zelensky meets Spain's King Felipe VI

Unbreakable partnership — Zelensky meets Spain's King Felipe VI

Ua en ru
Publication time 18 November 2025 19:52
Updated 19:55
Zelensky awards Sister María Lucía Caram during visit with King Felipe VI in Spain
Volodymyr Zelensky and His Majesty King Felipe VI. Photo: X/ZelenskyyUa

During his official visit to Spain, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with King Felipe VI. The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, as well as defense cooperation, humanitarian aid, and future cooperation between the two countries.

The Ukrainian president Zelensky announced this on X on Tuesday, November 18.

Advertisement
Volodymyr Zelensky and His Majesty King Felipe VI met in Spain
Volodymyr Zelensky and His Majesty King Felipe VI. Photo: X/ZelenskyyUa

Volodymyr Zelensky and His Majesty King Felipe VI met in Spain

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with His Majesty King Felipe VI of Spain during his official visit to Madrid. The president thanked Spain for its steadfast position and support for the Ukrainian people in their fight against Russian aggression. According to Zelensky, cooperation between the two countries has grown even stronger during the war.

 "I am grateful to Spain for its sincere support of Ukraine in our fight against Russian aggression. We value all the assistance provided," Zelensky wrote.

While in Madrid, the president presented Sister María Lucía Caram Padilla, director of the Santa Clara Monastery Foundation, with the Order of Princess Olga, 3rd class. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, she has visited Ukraine more than 40 times, delivering humanitarian aid, medicines, equipment, and support for wounded soldiers.

Thanks to her foundation, Ukraine received transportation, generators, surgical equipment, a mobile hospital, and ambulances. President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Sister María Lucía for her dedication and solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

He emphasized that Ukraine is grateful to everyone who has supported Ukrainians during this difficult time, including spiritual leaders, politicians, and volunteers.

Read more:

Ukrainian army could help guard Europe's borders after victory

10-year defense deal — Zelensky summarizes talks with Macron

Volodymyr Zelensky Spain diplomacy visit collaboration
Ruslan Kulyeshov - editor
Author
Ruslan Kulyeshov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information