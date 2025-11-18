General Staff confirms successful ATACMS strike deep into Russian territory

Ukrainian soldiers performing combat duties. Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine/Telegram

The Armed Forces of Ukraine launched ATACMS missile strikes against Russian military targets. Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked enemy targets.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Tuesday, November 18.

Ukraine strikes Russia with ATACMS missiles

On Tuesday, November 18, the General Staff reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully used ATACMS tactical missile systems to carry out a precise strike on military targets inside Russian territory.

The agency emphasized that this is a landmark event underscoring Ukraine's unwavering commitment to its sovereignty.

"Despite the ongoing pressure of Russian offensive actions, Ukrainians remain resilient, demonstrating determination and consistent resolve in defending their homeland," the General Staff stated.

