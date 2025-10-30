Ukraine and Slovenia sign deal to expand cooperation in development and recovery

Andriy Sybiha and Tanja Fajon. Photo: Getty Images

Slovenia and Ukraine are set to sign an agreement on technical and financial cooperation. This agreement will strengthen cooperation in Ukraine's development and reconstruction.

Tanja Fajon, the Slovenian Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced this during a briefing with Andriy Sybiha in Kyiv, as reported by a Novyny.LIVE correspondent.

The agreement between Slovenia and Ukraine

Tanja Fajon explained that it will strengthen collaboration in Ukraine's development and reconstruction. Additionally, Kyiv and Ljubljana will sign a memorandum to provide technical assistance for regional development.

"Today, we will sign an agreement on technical and financial cooperation between our countries, which will strengthen our collaboration in Ukraine's development and reconstruction. This will enable us to work more closely and effectively with other countries," the Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized.

He added that Slovenia supports using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine and plans to continue participating in preparing and training Ukrainian military personnel.

