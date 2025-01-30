The Ukrainian was detained in Slovakia, he would be deported — what the reason was

Slovak Border Police. Illustrative photo: TASR

In Slovakia, on Thursday, January 30, police detained the citizen of Ukraine because of the alleged "threat of a coup d’état". The Head of the Police announced the "fastest possible" deportation of the Ukrainian.

It was reported by DENNIK N.

Deportation of the Ukrainian from Slovakia

The Slovak police have confirmed that they are preparing the "fastest possible" deportation of the Ukrainian in connection with the intelligence service's suspicion of a threat of a "coup d’état".

At the same time, the country’s Department for Combating Organised Crime is conducting operational and investigative activities, and the Border Police and the Police for Foreigners are entering the man’s data into the national database of blocked persons.

In turn, the opposition Slovak MP Juraj Krupa said that the information about the "future Maidan" was fabricated and that the information about the "culprit" could also be falsified.

It is known that the Ukrainian is being held in the office of the Border Police for Foreigners. According to the chairman of the Committee on Defence and Security, Richard Gluck, deportation is the greatest punishment for the man, as in Ukraine he will allegedly be "detained and sent to the Army".

As a reminder, the government of the current Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, has recently lost its majority in Parliament, so early elections may soon be held.

And the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine believes that Fico’s policy contradicts the European choice of the Slovak people, who want to remain part of a democratic Europe.