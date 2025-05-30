Trump reacted to the court's decision on import duties

The President of the United States Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has reacted to the decision to cancel import tariffs. He believes that it is a political decision that threatens the country's leader and the financial security of the United States.

Trump wrote about it on his Truth Social page.

Import duties

According to Trump, the U.S. Court of International Trade has ruled "incredibly on desperately needed tariffs", but the U.S. Court of Appeals has stayed the order.

"Where do these initial three Judges come from? How is it possible for them to have potentially done such damage to the United States of America? Is it purely a hatred of "TRUMP?" What other reason could it be?" he wrote.

The American President said that when he was "new" to Washington, he was advised to use the Federalist Society for the Study of Law and Public Policy as a recommending source on Judges.

"But then realized that they were under the thumb of a real "sleazebag" named Leonard Leo, a bad person who, in his own way, probably hates America, and obviously has his own separate ambitions. He openly brags how he controls Judges, and even Justices of the United States Supreme Court!" Trump noted.

He emphasized that thanks to his "successful tariff policy, trillions of dollars have already started flowing into the United States from other Countries". In his opinion, this money would never have come without the duties.

The President of the country hopes that the Supreme Court will cancel this decision as soon as possible.

"The horrific decision stated that I would have to get the approval of Congress for these Tariffs," he emphasized.

As a reminder, on May 29, the U.S. Federal Court of Appeals allowed the Trump Administration to continue imposing import duties.

Trump also stated that he had "won" the case against the Pulitzer Prize Board over the awards to two American media outlets.