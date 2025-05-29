Trump stated that he had won the dispute with the Pulitzer Prize Board

The President of the United States Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has announced that he has won his case against the Pulitzer Prize Committee. The Court of Appeal upheld his lawsuit challenging the awards to two American media outlets for reporting on the United States' elections.

Trump wrote about it on TruthSocial on Thursday, May 29.

Media awards for reporting

Trump supported the decision of the Court of Appeals to dismiss the defendants' appeal against the Pulitzer Prizes, which were previously awarded to The New York Times and Washington Post for their reports on Russian interference in the election.

The American President called it a "major win" and described the stories as "fake" and "malicious". In his opinion, the prizes were awarded for "absolutely false reporting" that was "the exact opposite of the truth".

"Now they admit it was a SCAM, never happened, and their reporting was totally wrong, in fact, the exact opposite of the TRUTH. They'll have to give back their "Award," Trump wrote.

Screenshot of Trump's post

As a reminder, the US federal court found that Trump had overstepped his authority in imposing large-scale duties on countries. It led to higher prices for Americans.

Earlier, the President of the United States stated that Russian leader Vladimir Putin was "playing with fire".