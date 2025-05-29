Sanctions against Russia — Trump doesn't want to quarrel with Putin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Photo: REUTERS

Some Republicans in Congress and White House advisers are urging US President Donald Trump to impose new sanctions on Russia. However, the White House is considering how to pressure Moscow without damaging its relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Reuters writes about this.

Why Trump is reluctant to impose sanctions against Russia

According to anonymous White House sources, Trump still hopes to develop an economic partnership with Russia. He sees sanctions as an escalation of tensions that could dash hopes for a ceasefire.

The article also noted that Trump's frustration with Putin is growing. Trump has been asked not to obstruct the Graham-Blumenthal bill, which would impose a 500% tariff on goods imported from countries that purchase Russian oil.

Meanwhile, some advisers believe the bill could be useful because it would allow consistent sanctions to take effect. Trump could then tell Putin he cannot influence senators. This would also allow the White House to maintain an open line of communication with the Kremlin.

At the same time, the media reported that Trump was ready to impose sanctions against Russia by the end of this week. The US president is disappointed by Putin's attacks on Ukraine.

Earlier, it was reported that the next meeting of the Contact Group in the Ramstein Format will take place on June 4, 2025. However, it is not known whether the US will participate.