NATO answered when the next Ramstein meeting would take place

The Ministers of Defense of the UK, John Healey, of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, and of Germany, Boris Pistorius, at Ramstein. Illustrative photo: Ministry of Defence

The next meeting of the Contact Group in the Ramstein Format will take place on June 4, 2025. However, it is not known whether the American side will participate.

It was reported by the NATO Press Service.

Ramstein format meeting

"On Wednesday, 4 June 2025, the United Kingdom and Germany will convene the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at NATO HQ," it is said in the Press release.

At the same time, NATO did not specify whether the representatives of the United States would take part in the meeting.

It is known that the previous meeting was held on April 11 with the participation of about 40 countries — the UK and Germany chaired the meeting, the United States was represented by the delegation, and the Pentagon chief attended online.

As a reminder, the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, announced the EUR 5 billion military aid package.

And yesterday, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, gave Russia two weeks to end the war in Ukraine and threatened the Russian side.