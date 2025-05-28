Military aid to Ukraine — Germany to hand over new package

Military aid for Ukraine. Illustrative photo: militarnyi

Germany will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package of 5B euros.

This was reported by the Clash Reporter.

Advertisement

New aid to Ukraine from Germany

"BREAKING: Germany agrees on €5 billion in fresh military aid to Ukraine," the report says.

Screenshot of the Clash Reporter post

Earlier, it was reported that more than two million confidential documents detailing the deep modernization process of Russian nuclear facilities, which began in 2018, have been made public.

As a reminder, on May 28, President Donald Trump said he will decide on further actions regarding Russia within two weeks if he sees no signs that the Kremlin is ready to end the war in Ukraine.