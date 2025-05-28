Our social media:

Germany will provide Ukraine with a new €5 billion aid package

28 May 2025 22:55
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Military aid to Ukraine — Germany to hand over new package
Military aid for Ukraine. Illustrative photo: militarnyi
Germany will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package of 5B euros.

This was reported by the Clash Reporter.

New aid to Ukraine from Germany

"BREAKING: Germany agrees on €5 billion in fresh military aid to Ukraine," the report says.

New aid to Ukraine from Germany
Screenshot of the Clash Reporter post

Earlier, it was reported that more than two million confidential documents detailing the deep modernization process of Russian nuclear facilities, which began in 2018, have been made public.

As a reminder, on May 28, President Donald Trump said he will decide on further actions regarding Russia within two weeks if he sees no signs that the Kremlin is ready to end the war in Ukraine.

