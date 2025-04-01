Body of fourth US soldier found in Lithuania, who disappeared during training

Search operation. Photo: etaplius.lt

On Tuesday, April 1, a fourth US soldier was found dead in Lithuania. He went missing during a training exercise a week ago.

This was reported by the US Army Command in Europe and Africa.

He served as a member of the 1st Armored Brigade of the 3rd Infantry Division of the United States. The identity of the deceased is not being disclosed until his family is officially notified.

"I can't say enough about the support our Lithuanian Allies have provided us. We have leaned on them, and they, alongside our Polish and Estonian Allies — and our own Sailors, Airmen and experts from the Corps of Engineers — have enabled us to find and bring home our Soldiers," said Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, commanding general, V Corps.

The soldier's body was found after a search by hundreds of rescuers from the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, as well as representatives of the armed forces of Poland, Lithuania, and Estonia and other Lithuanian civilian agencies.

The U.S. Army is currently investigating the cause of the accident. Updates will be provided as new information becomes available, the US Army Europe and Africa Command said.

"We continue to stand by the Families and loved ones through this incredibly difficult time. Now, it’s time to bring them home," said Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie, 3rd Inf. Div. commanding general.

On March 25, it was reported that four American soldiers went missing in Lithuania during a training exercise. Their armored recovery vehicle was found in a swamp.

