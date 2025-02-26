Rep. Tom Suozzi supports Ukraine and calls Putin a dictator — War in Ukranie

Rep. Tom Suozzi. Photo: Reuters

In the United States, Democratic Senator Tom Suozzi called Russian President Vladimir Putin a dictator. He also recalled that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky was elected by an absolute majority of Ukrainians, speaking at a press conference dedicated to the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Senator supports Ukraine

Suozzi reminded that Zelensky was elected by 73% of citizens in democratic elections. Moreover, it was Putin who ordered his army to attack Ukraine, not the other way around. He also added that it was the Russians who raped and killed people and kidnapped children.

"He is a beast, he is an animal, he is a dictator. We cannot let this become normalized," Suozzi emphasized.

According to the senator, Putin will not stop if he is defeated. Suozzi believes that if he takes over Ukraine, Poland will be next.

