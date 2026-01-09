Russian "Oreshnik" missile hit Lviv with a speed of 8077.8 miles per hour

Explosion from the attack. Photo: screenshot from the video

On the night of January 8, at 11:47 p.m. Kyiv time, Russian army hit Ukrainian city of Lviv with the "Oreshnik" ballistic missile. Lviv Mayor, Andrii Sadovyi, noted that the attack occurred near the border with Poland, a member of the European Union.

"A ballistic missile hit Lviv. The air target moved along a ballistic trajectory at a speed of about 13 thousand kilometers per hour (8077.8 miles per hour — ed.) — an extremely high speed," Sadovyi said.

According to the mayor, this is the first time this type of missile has been used against Lviv since the war began. The city is located less than 70 kilometers from the border of the European Union.

"This is a clear signal to our international partners that Russia's war knows no borders," Sadovyi said.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that the use of the "Oreshnik" missile was in retaliation for an alleged attack on the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Sadovyi called these statements a new form of manipulation and emphasized that this kind of rhetoric is nothing new for the aggressor country, which systematically commits war crimes and spreads fake news.

