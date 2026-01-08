Major US-Ukraine security and recovery deals near finish

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukraine believes that the bilateral security guarantee agreement with the United States is ready to be signed. A similar agreement involving Europe and the United States on recovery and economic development is also in the final stage.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this in his evening video address on Thursday, January 8.

Zelensky updates on security guarantees

Another massive Russian attack may happen tonight. It is important to pay attention to air raid alerts and go to shelters when necessary. The Russians haven’t changed one bit. They are trying to exploit the harsh winter weather, which has worsened significantly across many of our… pic.twitter.com/gWFBNbQGYM — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 8, 2026

"I spoke with Rustem Umerov. The negotiating team is returning to Ukraine. I am expecting a report with all the details, including those that cannot be discussed over the phone. There were different formats of meetings – both with the American team and with the European team. We believe the security guarantees agreement with the United States is ready to be signed at the highest level.

Importantly, in a trilateral format we discussed the documents on Ukraine’s recovery and economic development – Ukraine, the United States, and Europe. They are almost ready. We also worked in a very substantive manner on the main political document, and on our side there was full constructiveness," Zelensky said.

Meanwhile, he noted that the American team should receive a response from Russia regarding what they are willing to do and whether they can truly end the war.

Zelensky emphasized that only pressure on Russia would solve the issue, but only if it is sufficient. According to him, Russia is currently betting more on winter than on diplomacy, on ballistics against Ukraine's energy infrastructure rather than working with America to reach an agreement with President Trump.

"This must change – through pressure on Russia and continued support for Ukraine. Thank you to everyone who sees the situation for what it is. Thank you to everyone who stands with us, with our people, with Ukraine. Thank you to everyone who helps our people," Zelensky concluded.

