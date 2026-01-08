Trump may extend US security guarantees for Ukraine beyond 15 years

John Herbst, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. Photo: Interfax Ukraine

As part of the peace agreement, the U.S. is offering Ukraine 15 years of security guarantees, though Ukraine is asking for 50. John Herbst, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, says this range is very good. However, he adds that Trump is willing to "increase that range."

Herbst stated this in an exclusive interview with Ukraine Breaking News.

Security guarantees for Ukraine by the U.S.

According to Herbst, domestic policies and future elections in the U.S. won't affect how long Trump decides to provide security guarantees to Ukraine. He claims that neither the Republican nor the Democratic Party would oppose Trump's decision to provide 50 years of guarantees.

"I was encouraged. I thought it was a good thing that Trump offered Zelensky even 15-year guarantees. Remember the fight in the Oval Office?" Herbst says.

Considering that Zelensky asked for guarantees almost a year ago and has now received offers for 15 years, the former ambassador says, "That's a big deal" and "an important step."

"The difference between 15 and 50 is far less than the difference between 15 and 0 security guarantees. So I suspect that to get a deal, Trump might be willing to increase that range," the former ambassador concludes.

Herbst points out that Russia's invasion of Ukraine began 12 years ago, so it's reasonable for Zelensky to request a 50-year guarantee.

