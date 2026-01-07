Zelensky told when the war in Ukraine may end

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested that the war with Russia could end by mid-2026. Negotiations for a ceasefire have reached a new level.

Zelensky made this statement during the opening ceremony of Cyprus's European Union presidency on Wednesday, January 7.

Zelensky's speech

"We note that the negotiations have reached a new milestone, and we are glad this occurred alongside our European partners, the United States, and the other participants of the Coalition of the Willing. We believe that this war could end during Cyprus's presidency of the Council of the EU," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Note that Cyprus's presidency of the Council of the EU lasts until June 30, 2026.

Zelensky emphasized that such an aggressive war must end.

