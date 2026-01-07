Ukrainian President Zelensky visits Cyprus for European agenda talks

Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Cyprus. Photo: Screenshot from video

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Cyprus on Wednesday, January 7, for an official visit. During his visit, he is scheduled to meet with high-level political figures and participate in events related to the European agenda.

What is the purpose of the visit?

Zelensky will hold talks with Cyprus president, Nikos Christodoulides. The Ukrainian president will also meet with the Archbishop of Cyprus, Georgios (George III) separately.

The highlight of the day will be the joint meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and Cyprus, as well as the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission, António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen, respectively. During the negotiations, the parties are expected to discuss Ukraine's current interactions with European institutions and the EU's continued support.

During his visit, Volodymyr Zelensky will also participate in the opening ceremony for the Republic of Cyprus's presidency of the Council of the European Union. The President of Ukraine is scheduled to deliver a public speech during the event.

According to the published program, he will meet with the President of Cyprus at 11:15 a.m. and negotiate with the Archbishop of Cyprus at 12:15 p.m. A multilateral meeting with the heads of European institutions is scheduled for 3:30 p.m., followed by the opening ceremony of the Cypriot EU Council presidency at 6:25 p.m.

