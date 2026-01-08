Trump announced that the military budget for 2027 should be $1.5 trillion.

President Donald Trump of the United States. Photo: Reuters

President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. military budget should be $1.5 trillion rather than $1 trillion in 2027. He believes this increase will enable the United States to ensure its security against any opponent.

Trump wrote about this on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Advertisement

What did Trump say about increasing the military budget?

According to Trump, he concluded that increasing military spending was necessary after lengthy and difficult negotiations with senators, congressmen, ministers, and other political representatives.

"Our Military Budget for the year 2027 should not be $1 Trillion Dollars, but rather $1.5 Trillion Dollars. This will allow us to build the "Dream Military" that we have long been entitled to and, more importantly, that will keep us SAFE and SECURE, regardless of foe," wrote the White House chief.

Trump added that without the substantial revenue generated by tariffs on other countries, he would have remained at the $1 trillion figure. However, thanks to the tariffs and the enormous revenue they generate, the United States can easily reach $1.5 trillion, something that would have been unthinkable in the past.

Incidentally, the U.S. president once again took the opportunity to criticize the former president. He said that a military budget of this size would have been unthinkable a year ago during the "Sleepy Joe Biden administration," which he called "the worst in the history of our country."

Trump concluded, "Weare able to easily hit the $1.5 Trillion Dollar number while, at the same time, producing an unparalleled Military Force, and having the ability to, at the same time, pay down Debt, and likewise, pay a substantial Dividend to moderate income Patriots within our Country!"

"I have determined that, for the Good of our Country, especially in these very troubled and dangerous times, our Military Budget for the year 2027 should not be $1 Trillion Dollars, but rather $1.5 Trillion Dollars..." - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/v7SxF7W8r7 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 7, 2026

Read more: