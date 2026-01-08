Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyInvestmentsTravelPropertyFashionTravelHome and gardenLifeFashion and beautyFoodTravelRecipesHomeWar economyTransportAutomotiveMovies and TV showsFashionPsychology 2025HealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportCelebrityArmyMoviesTechnology
Celebrity
Army
Eurovision
Fashion
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Blackouts hit Dnipro, Zaporizhia, Kryvyi Rih overnight

Blackouts hit Dnipro, Zaporizhia, Kryvyi Rih overnight

Ua en ru
Publication time 8 January 2026 10:44
Over one million Ukrainians lose heating and power after Russian drone strikes
The aftermath of the Russian drone attack in Dnipro. Photo: REUTERS/Mykhailo Moskalenko

On Wednesday evening, January 7, Russian invaders launched a massive attack on critical infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result, Dnipro, Zaporizhia, and Kryvyi Rih experienced a blackout and heating interruptions.

Novyny.LIVE reports on what is known so far.

Advertisement

Russian massive attack on energy infrastructure on the night of January 8

The attack had begun in the evening of January 7 and lasted through the night of January 8, the invaders launched 97 Shahed attack drones, "Gerbera" drones, and other types of drones.

The press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that "27 drones were hit on 13 sites, and debris from the downed drones fell on one site."

Emergency repair work is underway in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions following the Russian attack. The relevant services are operating at full capacity, reports Oleksii Kuleba, the vice premier minister for the restoration of Ukraine and minister of regional development and territories of Ukraine.

Situation in the Dniptopetrovsk region

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, repair crews are working to restore heating and water networks for more than one million people. Several settlements have partially restored their central systems.

Water is being supplied to the left bank of the Dnieper River at reduced pressure. Social institutions and critical infrastructure facilities have been connected to backup power sources.

Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
Clearing up the aftermath. Photo: State Emergency Service of Dnipropetrovsk region

What is the status of the electricity restoration efforts in Zaporizhzhia?

The city's utility services continued to operate through the night. Electricity has been restored to the city, heating, and water are gradually returning to residential buildings. Currently, all district heating plants are operating as usual and have electricity.

It is also known that rail service has been restored in both regions. In the Zaporizhzhia region, power has been restored to strategic infrastructure facilities, and trains are running on schedule.

n Dnipro and other parts of the region experiencing power outages, trains are running using diesel locomotives. Railway stations are operating on backup generators, and resilience centers have been set up to support residents.

Read more:

power Dnipro Zaporizhzhia region Dnipropetrovsk region shelling
Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information