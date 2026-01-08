Over one million Ukrainians lose heating and power after Russian drone strikes

The aftermath of the Russian drone attack in Dnipro. Photo: REUTERS/Mykhailo Moskalenko

On Wednesday evening, January 7, Russian invaders launched a massive attack on critical infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result, Dnipro, Zaporizhia, and Kryvyi Rih experienced a blackout and heating interruptions.

Novyny.LIVE reports on what is known so far.

Russian massive attack on energy infrastructure on the night of January 8

The attack had begun in the evening of January 7 and lasted through the night of January 8, the invaders launched 97 Shahed attack drones, "Gerbera" drones, and other types of drones.

The press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that "27 drones were hit on 13 sites, and debris from the downed drones fell on one site."

Emergency repair work is underway in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions following the Russian attack. The relevant services are operating at full capacity, reports Oleksii Kuleba, the vice premier minister for the restoration of Ukraine and minister of regional development and territories of Ukraine.

Situation in the Dniptopetrovsk region

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, repair crews are working to restore heating and water networks for more than one million people. Several settlements have partially restored their central systems.

Water is being supplied to the left bank of the Dnieper River at reduced pressure. Social institutions and critical infrastructure facilities have been connected to backup power sources.

Clearing up the aftermath. Photo: State Emergency Service of Dnipropetrovsk region

What is the status of the electricity restoration efforts in Zaporizhzhia?

The city's utility services continued to operate through the night. Electricity has been restored to the city, heating, and water are gradually returning to residential buildings. Currently, all district heating plants are operating as usual and have electricity.

It is also known that rail service has been restored in both regions. In the Zaporizhzhia region, power has been restored to strategic infrastructure facilities, and trains are running on schedule.

n Dnipro and other parts of the region experiencing power outages, trains are running using diesel locomotives. Railway stations are operating on backup generators, and resilience centers have been set up to support residents.

