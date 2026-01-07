Russian drone attack on the Vasylkivska community in Dnipropetrovsk region on January 7: the consequences

Firefighters at the scene of the attack. Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of the Dnipropetrovsk region

Russian invaders attacked the Vasylkivska community in the Dnipropetrovsk region using a drone. The drone struck a residential building.

On Wednesday, January 7, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, reported this attack.

The attack on the Vasylkivska community

"Russian attack had tragic consequences. The aggressor sent a drone there. A 77-year-old woman was killed as a result. She was pulled from the rubble of a destroyed house. Our condolences to her family and friends," he wrote.

Three more people were injured: a 56-year-old local woman and two men, aged 43 and 75.

"They are all under medical supervision. Their condition is moderate," Haivanenko added.

