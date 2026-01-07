Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Russia strikes a house with a drone, resulting in one dead

Russia strikes a house with a drone, resulting in one dead

Publication time 7 January 2026 18:42
Russian drone attack on the Vasylkivska community in Dnipropetrovsk region on January 7: the consequences
Firefighters at the scene of the attack. Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of the Dnipropetrovsk region

Russian invaders attacked the Vasylkivska community in the Dnipropetrovsk region using a drone. The drone struck a residential building. 

On Wednesday, January 7, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, reported this attack.

The attack on the Vasylkivska community

"Russian attack had tragic consequences. The aggressor sent a drone there. A 77-year-old woman was killed as a result. She was pulled from the rubble of a destroyed house. Our condolences to her family and friends," he wrote.

Three more people were injured: a 56-year-old local woman and two men, aged 43 and 75.

"They are all under medical supervision. Their condition is moderate," Haivanenko added.



Ivanna Chayka - editor
Author
Ivanna Chayka
