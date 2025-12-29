Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenTransportAutomotiveMovies and TV showsFashionLifeEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionMoviesWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Eurovision
Fashion
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Life
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Trump comments on alleged attack near Putin’s residence

Trump comments on alleged attack near Putin’s residence

Ua en ru
Publication time 29 December 2025 21:52
Trump responds to claims of attack on Putin’s residence
Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

President Donald Trump addressed the Kremlin's allegations regarding an alleged Ukrainian attack on Vladimir Putin's residence in the Novgorod region. The American leader said that he was unaware of the incident.

He made this statement while answering questions from journalists at his Mar-a-Lago estate, where he was hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Advertisement

Trump speaks about attack on Putin's residence

Trump was asked to comment on the Russian government's claims about an attack on Putin's residence in the town of Dovgi Brody.

"That's not good. Don't forget about the Tomahawks. I stopped the Tomahawks. I didn't want that because we're talking about, you know, a delicate period. One thing is attacking because they're being attacked. Another thing is attacking his [Putin's] house. Now is not the right time to do that," Trump said.

Read more:

war vladimir putin Donald Trump war in Ukraine russia
Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information