Trump responds to claims of attack on Putin’s residence

Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

President Donald Trump addressed the Kremlin's allegations regarding an alleged Ukrainian attack on Vladimir Putin's residence in the Novgorod region. The American leader said that he was unaware of the incident.

He made this statement while answering questions from journalists at his Mar-a-Lago estate, where he was hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Advertisement

Trump speaks about attack on Putin's residence

Trump was asked to comment on the Russian government's claims about an attack on Putin's residence in the town of Dovgi Brody.

"That's not good. Don't forget about the Tomahawks. I stopped the Tomahawks. I didn't want that because we're talking about, you know, a delicate period. One thing is attacking because they're being attacked. Another thing is attacking his [Putin's] house. Now is not the right time to do that," Trump said.

Read more: