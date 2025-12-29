Russia accused Ukraine of attacking Putin's residence and threatened a response

Sergey Lavrov. Illustrative photo: Reuters

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Ukraine of attacking the official residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Novgorod region. Lavrov promised a "Russian retaliatory strike."

Russian media reported this on Monday, December 29.

Russia threatens Ukraine with new strikes

Lavrov claims that Ukraine attacked Putin's state residence in the Novgorod region with drones on the night of December 29. Ukraine supposedly used 91 drones in the attack, which Russia managed to shoot down.

Lavrov noted that Russia will not withdraw from the peace negotiation process because of this but will reconsider its position "in light of the final transition of the Kyiv regime to a policy of state terrorism."

Lavrov added that Russia has already determined the targets and timing of the "counterattack."

