Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenTransportAutomotiveMovies and TV showsFashionLifeEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionMoviesWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Eurovision
Fashion
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Life
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day The Kremlin accused Ukraine of attacking Putin's residence

The Kremlin accused Ukraine of attacking Putin's residence

Ua en ru
Publication time 29 December 2025 18:57
Russia accused Ukraine of attacking Putin's residence and threatened a response
Sergey Lavrov. Illustrative photo: Reuters

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Ukraine of attacking the official residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Novgorod region. Lavrov promised a "Russian retaliatory strike."

Russian media reported this on Monday, December 29.

Advertisement

Russia threatens Ukraine with new strikes

Lavrov claims that Ukraine attacked Putin's state residence in the Novgorod region with drones on the night of December 29. Ukraine supposedly used 91 drones in the attack, which Russia managed to shoot down.

Lavrov noted that Russia will not withdraw from the peace negotiation process because of this but will reconsider its position "in light of the final transition of the Kyiv regime to a policy of state terrorism."

Lavrov added that Russia has already determined the targets and timing of the "counterattack."

Read more:

vladimir putin unmanned vehicles sergei lavrov Kremlin drones
Ruslan Kulyeshov - editor
Author
Ruslan Kulyeshov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information