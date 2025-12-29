US-Ukraine negotiations — Zelensky summed up the meeting with Trump

Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky summarized his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. The Ukrainian president reported that they had reached agreements on two important issues: security guarantees and a support package for Ukraine after the war.

Zelensky wrote about this on X on Monday, December 29.

Advertisement

Zelensky about meeting with Trump

According to Zelensky, the United States has confirmed that it will provide strong security guarantees for Ukraine, which were previously developed by technical and negotiating groups.

"The President of the United States confirmed strong security guarantees. He confirmed the details that had been developed up to this point by our negotiating teams regarding these security guarantees, and he confirmed that they would be put to a vote by the United States Congress. This is a very strong agreement," Zelensky wrote.

The second key outcome of the meeting was the economic support package for Ukraine following the war. It includes attracting American businesses, establishing favorable conditions for the country's development and restoration, and preparing a free trade agreement between Ukraine and the United States.

"Second, we discussed a package of support for Ukraine’s recovery after the war ends. An economic package. This includes the entry of American business, special conditions for Ukraine’s development and reconstruction, and the development of a free trade agreement with the United States. The President of the United States also confirmed this. And we are very close to another result in the 20-point plan," emphasized Zelensky.

What did we achieve during our meeting with President Trump?



The President of the United States confirmed strong security guarantees. He confirmed the details that had been developed up to this point by our negotiating teams regarding these security guarantees, and he confirmed… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 29, 2025

Read more: