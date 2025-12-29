Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenTransportAutomotiveMovies and TV showsFashionLifeEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionMoviesWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Eurovision
Fashion
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Life
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day I believe him — Trump announced a meeting with Zelensky and Putin

I believe him — Trump announced a meeting with Zelensky and Putin

Ua en ru
Publication time 29 December 2025 11:04
Trump claims that the Russian dictator himself wants to sit down at the negotiating table
Trump and Putin in Alaska. Photo: Reuters

President Donald Trump is confident that Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the negotiating table. However, the date of the summit has yet to be chosen.

BBC reports on Trump's statement.

Advertisement

Signal from Putin

According to the U.S. leader, a trilateral meeting is possible. Trump claims that the Kremlin is interested in dialogue. The American president says he received a clear signal from Putin.

"He wants to see it happen. He told me very strongly, I believe him." Trump told reporters.

There is no specific date yet. The American leader offered a diplomatic response, saying it will happen "at the right time."

Read more:

Volodymyr Zelensky vladimir putin negotiations Donald Trump war in Ukraine peace plan
Pylyp Boiko - редактор
Author
Pylyp Boiko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information