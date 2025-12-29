Trump claims that the Russian dictator himself wants to sit down at the negotiating table

Trump and Putin in Alaska. Photo: Reuters

President Donald Trump is confident that Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the negotiating table. However, the date of the summit has yet to be chosen.

BBC reports on Trump's statement.

Signal from Putin

According to the U.S. leader, a trilateral meeting is possible. Trump claims that the Kremlin is interested in dialogue. The American president says he received a clear signal from Putin.

"He wants to see it happen. He told me very strongly, I believe him." Trump told reporters.

There is no specific date yet. The American leader offered a diplomatic response, saying it will happen "at the right time."

