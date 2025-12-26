Zelensky announced that Ukraine is ready to sign certain agreements

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that his country is ready to sign certain agreements. He said that Kyiv is working on five documents as part of the peace plan every day.

The president shared this information in response to journalists' questions during the Office of the President's chat on Friday, December 26.

Advertisement

Ukraine is ready to sign certain agreements

Zelensky explained that Ukraine is currently negotiating several bilateral security agreements, including an agreement with the United States, which is almost ready.

He said that he is ready to sign certain agreements, but this must be done with the consent of all parties. He noted that there is a 20-point plan with four parties:

Ukraine;

USA;

Russia;

Europe.

According to him, the plan cannot be signed without the participation of both Moscow and Europe.

"But we also have bilateral arrangements. And again, the question of whether we sign them with the President or not is a secondary one – we still need to discuss them once more," Zelensky added.

Read more: