Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenTransportAutomotiveMovies and TV showsFashionLifeEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionMoviesWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Eurovision
Fashion
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Life
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Zelensky says that Ukraine is ready to sign certain agreements

Zelensky says that Ukraine is ready to sign certain agreements

Ua en ru
Publication time 26 December 2025 21:54
Zelensky announced that Ukraine is ready to sign certain agreements
Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that his country is ready to sign certain agreements. He said that Kyiv is working on five documents as part of the peace plan every day.

The president shared this information in response to journalists' questions during the Office of the President's chat on Friday, December 26.

Advertisement

Ukraine is ready to sign certain agreements

Zelensky explained that Ukraine is currently negotiating several bilateral security agreements, including an agreement with the United States, which is almost ready. 

He said that he is ready to sign certain agreements, but this must be done with the consent of all parties. He noted that there is a 20-point plan with four parties: 

  • Ukraine;
  • USA;
  • Russia;
  • Europe.

According to him, the plan cannot be signed without the participation of both Moscow and Europe.

"But we also have bilateral arrangements. And again, the question of whether we sign them with the President or not is a secondary one – we still need to discuss them once more," Zelensky added.

Read more:

Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine agreement russia peace plan
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information