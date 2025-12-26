Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenTransportAutomotiveMovies and TV showsFashionLifeEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionMoviesWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Eurovision
Fashion
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Life
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Russia agrees to a ceasefire, but there is a condition

Russia agrees to a ceasefire, but there is a condition

Ua en ru
Publication time 26 December 2025 21:24
Ceasefire in Ukraine — Russia has agreed
Ukraine and the United States are negotiating. Photo: Facebook/Rustem Umerov

The Russians agreed to a ceasefire in order to hold a referendum on territorial concessions to Ukraine. They are demanding control over the entire Donbas region.

This information comes from Axios

Advertisement

What conditions does Russia set for a ceasefire?

According to the publication, most of the issues in the peace plan have already been agreed upon. However, the main problem remains Russia's demand to control the entire Donbas region, including areas that are not currently occupied. 

Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that any territorial concessions must be approved in a nationwide referendum. 

According to a senior American official, the Russians, who had previously opposed a ceasefire before the final agreement was signed, now agree that a ceasefire is necessary for such a referendum. However, while Ukraine wants a 60-day ceasefire, Russia may demand a shorter period.

Axios's source also confirmed that the White House is prepared to send a security guarantee similar to Article 5 of the NATO charter to the Senate for ratification.

Read more:

Ukraine truce war in Ukraine russia peace plan ceasefire
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information