Ceasefire in Ukraine — Russia has agreed

The Russians agreed to a ceasefire in order to hold a referendum on territorial concessions to Ukraine. They are demanding control over the entire Donbas region.

This information comes from Axios.

What conditions does Russia set for a ceasefire?

According to the publication, most of the issues in the peace plan have already been agreed upon. However, the main problem remains Russia's demand to control the entire Donbas region, including areas that are not currently occupied.

Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that any territorial concessions must be approved in a nationwide referendum.

According to a senior American official, the Russians, who had previously opposed a ceasefire before the final agreement was signed, now agree that a ceasefire is necessary for such a referendum. However, while Ukraine wants a 60-day ceasefire, Russia may demand a shorter period.

Axios's source also confirmed that the White House is prepared to send a security guarantee similar to Article 5 of the NATO charter to the Senate for ratification.

