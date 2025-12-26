Zelensky, Zaluzhnyi, and Budanov: who tops the presidential ratings in Ukraine?

Voting box. Photo: Ukrainian Radio

Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Ukraine; Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the former Chief of the General Staff; and Kyrylo Budanov, the Head of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence, are currently the top favorites in the presidential ratings among Ukrainians.

These results come from a sociological survey conducted by the SOCIS company in December 2025.

The presidential ratings in Ukraine

According to the study, if presidential elections were held soon, 21.6% of respondents would vote for Volodymyr Zelensky, 20.9% for Valerii Zaluzhnyi, and 5.7% for Kyrylo Budanov in the first round. These candidates have the highest levels of electoral support of all the participants in the ranking.

Meanwhile, a significant portion of voters remain undecided. 24.1% of those surveyed said they had not yet made their choice or declined to answer. This could significantly impact the election outcome if a full-fledged campaign were to begin.

The study also shows that Budanov and Zaluzhnyi have the greatest electoral potential compared to other potential candidates.

