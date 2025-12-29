Negotiations in Florida — U.S. and Ukraine announced significant progress

Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Following his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, President Donald Trump announced significant progress in the negotiations to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. Trump emphasized that the parties had made more progress toward ending the war than ever before. The U.S. president noted that the negotiations covered most of the key aspects of a peaceful resolution.

This information comes from a video shared by the White House press service.

Trump praised the meeting with Zelensky

"Our meeting was excellent... we have made a lot of progress on ending that war," Donald Trump said.

Trump claimed that the parties had reached an agreement on about 95 percent of the issues, though he acknowledged it was difficult to name an exact percentage.

He emphasized that only one or two very complex issues remain that require further consideration.

According to Trump, if the negotiations continue successfully, the peace plan could be agreed upon within a few weeks.

After approximately two hours of negotiations at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, both leaders held a press conference. They evaluated the meeting positively and reported that they had discussed all aspects of the 20-point peace program.

